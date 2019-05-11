Telangana Agriculture Dept gears up to deal with fall armyworm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fearsome fall armyworm (FAW) continues to give nightmares to officials at the Agriculture Department. The deadly pest (Spodoptera frugiperda) was first reported in Telangana in 2018. It had damaged maize crops in as many 12 districts.

Low to severe intensity of FAW incidence was noticed in maize-growing districts such as Karimnagar, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Khammam in Kharif-2018 and Rabi 2018-19. Samples of the insect were collected and sent to the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru for confirmation and DNA barcoding.



In a meeting on Friday, Partha Sarathi, Agriculture Principal Secretary said all these samples were confirmed to be those of FAW. Partha Sarathi told officials that in the event of reports of FAW infestations, the department’s ground staff needs to collect samples and send them to AICRP, IARI, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University who would then confirm the strain.

Sarathi directed all district agricultural officers to launch mass awareness campaigns on the techniques farmers have to employ before the start of the season. These awareness campaigns would be conducted for members and coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis and farmers at the divisional level during May and June.

In August, officials will conduct skill-development programmes for farmers on the preparation of Neem Seed Kernel Extract (NSKE). Also, during sowing time, farmers have been advised to not do it in a staggered way and finish the activity within a week.