Telangana HC for decision on theatre owners applications soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to pass orders in favour of cinema theatres increasing ticket prices, the vacation bench of Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad city police commissioner, who is the licensing authority, to take a decision on the applications filed by the theatre management by May 16.

The vacation bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, was passing this order recently in batch petitions filed by Gayatri Hotels and Theatres Private Limited, INOX, PVR Cinemas and other multiplex theatres, complaining that the Hyderabad city police commissioner has failed to consider their applications seeking permission for a hike in cinema ticket rates. The petitioners claimed that they have approached the vacation court when the concerned authority failed to consider the said applications which were submitted before release of the Telugu film “Maharshi” recently.

The government counsel, appearing for city police commissioner, informed the court that the applications filed by the petitioner theatres would be considered and decided shortly. After hearing both sides, the ACJ disposed of the batch petitions with a direction to the city police commissioner to decide the said applications by May 16.