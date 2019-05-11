Telangana HC orders status quo in SITCO petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Swarnandhra-IJMII Integrated Township Development Company Private Limited (SITCO), the vacation bench of the TS HC has directed the Telangana Housing Board not to dispossess the company from the subject land and ordered both the parties to maintain status quo till next date of case hearing, which is June 12.

Acting CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan passed this interim order recently in the petition filed by SITCO with a plea to interdict the housing board from dispossessing the company from the land allotted to it in Kukatpally of Ranga Reddy.

Senior counsel A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner company, told the court that the erstwhile AP Housing Board had allotted the subject land to SITCO for undertaking developmental works and allied activity vide an agreement dated November 4, 2004.

Accordingly, the company had put up its RMC plant, and other construction-related equipment on the said land that was being used for construction and development. Later, disputes arose and cases were pending before the lower court. After the formation of TS, the present State govt has decided to resolve the pending issues of the board and appointed a Cabinet sub-committee in 2016. Till date, no decision was taken by the said sub-committee.