Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders status quo in SITCO petition

Accordingly, the company had put up its RMC plant, and other construction related equipment on the said land that was being used for construction and development.

Published: 11th May 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Swarnandhra-IJMII Integrated Township Development Company Private Limited (SITCO), the vacation bench of the TS HC has directed the Telangana Housing Board not to dispossess the company from the subject land and ordered both the parties to maintain status quo till next date of case hearing, which is June 12.

Acting CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan passed this interim order recently in the petition filed by SITCO with a plea to interdict the housing board from dispossessing the company from the land allotted to it in Kukatpally of Ranga Reddy.

Senior counsel A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner company, told the court that the erstwhile AP Housing Board had allotted the subject land to SITCO for undertaking developmental works and allied activity vide an agreement dated November 4, 2004.

Accordingly, the company had put up its RMC plant, and other construction-related equipment on the said land that was being used for construction and development. Later, disputes arose and cases were pending before the lower court. After the formation of TS, the present State govt has decided to resolve the pending issues of the board and appointed a Cabinet sub-committee in 2016. Till date, no decision was taken by the said sub-committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana High Court Telangana HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp