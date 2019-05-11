Home States Telangana

Telangana: Inter students forced to attend special classes in peak summer

Child Rights activist Achyuta Rao claims to have received several complaints from the students enrolled in such courses.

Published: 11th May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

SSC_Examination

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Education Department embroiled in the Intermediate results fiasco, the corporate schools, taking advantage of the situation, have started to sneakily conduct classes for their class 10 students during the summer holidays.

While this is a normal trend every year, teachers allege that this time around, with the officials, distracted, even private schools are conducting such classes in the peak summer and in violation of the academic calendar.

One of the leading corporate colleges, for instance, has selected around 200 toppers from its 65 branches across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts and holding special classes in one of the residential campuses in Kompally.

“The special classes are called Techno Programme which has integrated syllabus of all boards and is much advanced too. The syllabus obviously is not approved and ends up building pressure on the students,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali of Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPF).

Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, meanwhile, admitted that there have been a few complaints but said that since the opinion is divided on the issue, the department will take a decision on the fate of these special classes most likely from next year.

“In some cases, students are interested in taking up remedial or special classes during summer. Sometimes it's the parents who favour such classes and other times schools push for them. Given the mixed response, we have decided that before next summer vacation we will analyse the issue and take steps accordingly,” Reddy said.

Some schools even run these classes in the garb of summer camps and other as special classes for fresh admissions or remedial classes for weak students. The whole idea is to ensure that most number of students are able to secure above 90 per cent marks in the Class 10 exams. This will help those institutes to market themselves even better the following year.

This year, corporate schools have come up with yet another programme of conducting a two-week long programme for students from other schools. The programme focuses on Math, Vedic maths and English.“Students don’t even get 20 days of summer vacation to relax and unwind. I have myself raised the issue with the officials year after year. I did the same this time too. But nothing has come of it. If officials do go on inspection, they take money from the management and let classes run,” said Sheik Shabbir.

Child rights activist Achyuta Rao claims to have received several complaints from the students enrolled in such courses. One text message received from a student urged the activist to “do something and stop the classes as the heat is making it unbearable for them to study.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp