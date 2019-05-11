Telangana: Inter students forced to attend special classes in peak summer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Education Department embroiled in the Intermediate results fiasco, the corporate schools, taking advantage of the situation, have started to sneakily conduct classes for their class 10 students during the summer holidays.



While this is a normal trend every year, teachers allege that this time around, with the officials, distracted, even private schools are conducting such classes in the peak summer and in violation of the academic calendar.

One of the leading corporate colleges, for instance, has selected around 200 toppers from its 65 branches across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts and holding special classes in one of the residential campuses in Kompally.



“The special classes are called Techno Programme which has integrated syllabus of all boards and is much advanced too. The syllabus obviously is not approved and ends up building pressure on the students,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali of Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPF).



Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, meanwhile, admitted that there have been a few complaints but said that since the opinion is divided on the issue, the department will take a decision on the fate of these special classes most likely from next year.

“In some cases, students are interested in taking up remedial or special classes during summer. Sometimes it's the parents who favour such classes and other times schools push for them. Given the mixed response, we have decided that before next summer vacation we will analyse the issue and take steps accordingly,” Reddy said.

Some schools even run these classes in the garb of summer camps and other as special classes for fresh admissions or remedial classes for weak students. The whole idea is to ensure that most number of students are able to secure above 90 per cent marks in the Class 10 exams. This will help those institutes to market themselves even better the following year.

This year, corporate schools have come up with yet another programme of conducting a two-week long programme for students from other schools. The programme focuses on Math, Vedic maths and English.“Students don’t even get 20 days of summer vacation to relax and unwind. I have myself raised the issue with the officials year after year. I did the same this time too. But nothing has come of it. If officials do go on inspection, they take money from the management and let classes run,” said Sheik Shabbir.

Child rights activist Achyuta Rao claims to have received several complaints from the students enrolled in such courses. One text message received from a student urged the activist to “do something and stop the classes as the heat is making it unbearable for them to study.”