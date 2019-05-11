Home States Telangana

Telangana local body polls: 77.63 % turnout in second phase

Third and last phase scheduled for May 14, counting on May 27

Published: 11th May 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Voters line up outside a polling centre in Karimnagar district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling in the second phase of ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) and MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) elections on Friday concluded peacefully without any major incident.

According to polling figures released by the State Election Commission, 77.63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. The destiny of 6,146 MPTC candidates, contesting in 1,850 seats, and 804 candidates, contesting in 179 ZPTC seats, was sealed in ballot boxes. It may be noted even before the votes were cast in this phase, one ZPTC and 63 MPTCs were elected unanimously.

Polling in the villagers commenced early in the morning. However, enthusiastic voters had formed long queues even before the polling stations opened. Old and young, everyone came to vote.

Persons with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly came to vote on wheelchairs. District administrations had deployed medical teams at the polling stations in the event of an emergency. The police department too ensured the polling went on peacefully.

The third, and final phase of polling, will be held on May 14. Counting for these Ordinary elections will be held on May 27. According to figures released by the State Election Commission in the evening, out of a total 50,69,847 voters, as many as 39,35,946 exercised their franchise at 10,371 polling stations.

Telangana Local body elections MPTC ZPTC

