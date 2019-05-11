Telangana: Man gets Resettlement & Rehabilitation amount meant for govt structure

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: The authorities of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) have come under the scanner, following allegations that compensation under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for a government structure was allotted to a private person. The structure, a ‘Buruju’ (small fort), is bound to submerge in the Mid Manair Reservoir at Chintaltana village. In this regard, an amount of Rs 55,00,579 is said to have been paid as compensation to the ineligible beneficiary.

The issue came to light after a few villagers brought the issue to the notice of the District Collector. They alleged that the SRSP officials were colluding with one R Hari Charan Rao and misusing the R&R funds by creating fake beneficiaries. According to a government notification issued on February 26, 2009, the said structure is listed as a gram panchayat asset.

Meanwhile, M Srinivas, president of Loksatta Udyama Samstha (LUS), has written a letter to the Chief Secretary on this regard, requesting an order for an inquiry into the misused government funds. In the letter, Srinivas called for the amount to be recovered from the ineligible beneficiary and that it then be transferred to the grama panchayat funds.