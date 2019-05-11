Telangana: SSC results on May 13, focus on post-counselling

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of 22 Intermediate students committing suicide and apprehensive of a chain reaction once SSC results are announced, the education department held counselling for students and their parents, prior to the announcement of results, but the response was lukewarm.

With the SSC results likely to be announced on Monday, the education department is now contemplating to ask schools to hold counselling sessions to parents this weekend as most parents would not find it convenient to attend such sessions on weekdays.

Speaking to Express B Janardhan Reddy, education secretary, said that during a recent interaction with 11,000 school headmasters, it was suggested that the counselling would have been more effective if it was at the start of the academic year.

T Vijaya Kumar, Commissioner and Director of School Education, said that the focus now is on results and counselling thereafter. The department had instructed all headmasters in their zones to submit a report detailing the name of the school, number of students who appeared for SSC this year, number of parents and teachers who attended the session along with photos of the counselling session of all schools -- government, aided and private.

Sheik Shabbir Ali, Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPF) said that the response in private schools was poor with parents’ turnout less than 20 per cent.

“Private schools are busy with their admission targets and are not inclined to take up counselling. Had there been any sort of inspection by education department officials, the response could have been better. But the department conducted the whole exercise in haste,” he said. Several schools, particularly private ones, did not even intimate the parents about the counselling.

Those that did, saw more students than parents turning up. S Madhusudhan Reddy from TRSMA said that instead of holding career counselling when students have already taken admission in Intermediate, the focus should be on counselling from class 7 and regulating corporate schools.