TRS not to attend Opposition parties meet on May 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS will not have anything to do with the meeting of non-BJP parties being convened by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on May 21, two days ahead of Lok Sabha results.

TRS senior MP B Vinod Kumar said that his party would have nothing to do with it. “We will not be part of any such meeting either convened or attended by TDP,” he said and pointed out that his party has neither been invited nor is aware of any such meeting.

He, however, was evasive when asked if TRS would be part of any such coalition where TDP is a partner. “It is a different story altogether to be decided at an appropriate time. But we are not with the TDP and we will not be, in future,” he said.

The TRS is against being seen with TDP because it believes the latter was out and out anti-Telangana and any friendship with Chandrababu Naidu would only hurt the interests of India’s youngest State.