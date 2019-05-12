Home States Telangana

IPL 2019 Final: Foolproof security at venue, mobiles not allowed inside

To ensure that no untoward incidents take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the venue of the IPL final, around 2,850 police personnel will be on duty on Sunday.

Police Security guard deployed at RajivGandhi international cricket stadium in Hyderabad | EPS

By Express News Service

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, all the wings of Rachakonda police in coordination with the armed reserve forces, including bomb disposal squads, special operations teams (SOTs), mounted police, Vajra and SHE Teams and the elite anti-terror squad OCTOPUS will ensure safety at the venue.

IT Core Team for CCTV surveillance monitoring, four platoons of TSSP for armed guards at all entries and at Check Posts, 225 traffic police personnel will also be present at the venue. The spectators have been asked not to bring cameras, water bottles, mobile phones and match boxes into the venue.

