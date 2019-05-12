HC asks NPDCL to refer test papers to academic experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to aspirants who had applied for the vacant posts of junior accounts officers (JAO) in Telangana State Northern power distribution company limited (TSNPDCL), the Telangana High Court has directed the TSNPDCL to refer the question papers of the recruitment test that was held in July last year to an expert body consisting academicians.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili in his order said that the expert body would examine the objections made by the aspirants and would further give it’s opinion within a reasonable time. Upon receipt of such recommendations from the expert body, the authorities would act accordingly in tune with the report, the judge noted. The Court said that the expert body will also examine the objections raised by the petitioners in respect of syllabus weightage and would also look into the translation of English version to Telugu.

The development came after several aspirants filed a petition complaining that the authorities concerned have failed to take proper care in conducting the written examination. They alleged that there were several discrepancies in the said examination, the petitioners urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings with respect to filling the 107 vacant JAO posts.

Petitioners’ counsels contended that the authorities have not followed the syllabus weightage. Though the examination was conducted in bi-lingual languages; English and Telugu, the aspirants have complained of improper translation of questions and they could not do well. Hence, the entire examination has to be set aside and steps should be taken to conduct the examination afresh, they argued.

On the other hand, the standing counsel for TSNPDCL contended that the present petitions were not maintainable as the petitioners have not filed any objections to the preliminary key. For now the results of the exam have not been announced yet.