Home States Telangana

HC asks NPDCL to refer test papers to academic experts

For now the results of the exam have not been announced yet.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

SSC_Examination

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to aspirants who had applied for the vacant posts of junior accounts officers (JAO) in Telangana State Northern power distribution company limited (TSNPDCL), the Telangana High Court has directed the TSNPDCL to refer the question papers of the recruitment test that was held in July last year to an expert body consisting academicians. 

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili in his order said that the expert body would examine the objections made by the aspirants and would further give it’s opinion within a reasonable time. Upon receipt of such recommendations from the expert body, the authorities would act accordingly in tune with the report, the judge noted. The Court said that the expert body will also examine the objections raised by the petitioners in respect of syllabus weightage and would also look into the translation of English version to Telugu.

The development came after several aspirants filed a petition complaining that the authorities concerned have failed to take proper care in conducting the written examination. They alleged that there were several discrepancies in the said examination, the petitioners urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings with respect to filling the 107 vacant JAO posts.

Petitioners’ counsels contended that the authorities have not followed the syllabus weightage. Though the examination was conducted in bi-lingual languages; English and Telugu, the aspirants have complained of improper translation of questions and they could not do well. Hence, the entire examination has to be set aside and steps should be taken to conduct the examination afresh, they argued.

On the other hand, the standing counsel for TSNPDCL contended that the present petitions were not maintainable as the petitioners have not filed any objections to the preliminary key. For now the results of the exam have not been announced yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp