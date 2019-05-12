Ramapuram mourns death of 14 in AP crash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pall of gloom descended on Ramapuram village of Waddepally mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district as the news of a tragic accident that occurred in on Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway in Veldurthi of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

All 14 residents of the village, who were returning home after attending a match making ceremony to find a bride, died in the accident when a bus, after hitting a two wheeler, rammed the jeep they were travelling in.

The names and other details of the deceased were found from the Aadhaar cards they had on them.

The tragic news left all the villagers in a shock. Most of those who died in the accident belong to poor families and in some cases their families were solely dependent on them.

For instance, both the parents of Parashuram, one of the deceased, are physically challenged. Meanwhile, former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar told Express that he was deeply shocked and disturbed by the deaths of these ‘Dalits’ who were all related to each other. He demanded the State government to immediately come to the rescue of victims’ families and announce an ex-gratia. A passenger claimed that the incident happened as there was no sign on NH44.