Home States Telangana

Telangana official in trouble for seeking complimentary tickets for IPL final

The official wrote a letter to the CEO of the Hyderabad Cricket Association seeking 50 complimentary corporate box and 250 other privilege passes to be given to 'higher authorities'.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A senior official of the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department landed in trouble for seeking 300 complimentary tickets for the IPL final with higher-ups taking a "serious view" and issuing a memo.

The two most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL)-Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - clash in the final here later Sunday night.

K Pradeep Rao, District Prohibition and Excise Officer of Medchal-Malkajgiri District, wrote a letter to the chief executive officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association seeking 50 complimentary corporate box and 250 other privilege passes to be given to "higher authorities".

"Kind attention is invited to the subject cited and requesting to provide (300) IPL cricket match tickets for the upcoming final match to be held on 12-05-2019 so as to provide the same to the higher authorities of the department," Pradeep Rao wrote in an official letter with stamp and seal on May 9.

Justifying the letter, the official said many people sought tickets during cricket matches and the BCCI normally asked them to send the request.

When contacted, Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes and Excise) Somesh Kumar said the government took a serious view of the letter written by his department official.

"This official wrote a letter (for tickets). We have taken basically a serious view. As a first step we are issuing a charge memo (to him) and further action will follow," Kumar told PTI.

Recently, the central deputation tenure of senior bureaucrat Gopal Krishan Gupta, who had sought complimentary passes for IPL matches from Delhi cricket association, had been curtailed and he was sent back to his cadre railway ministry.

Gupta, a 1987 batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), had in March sought complimentary passes for an IPL match from the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma's office, an official communique had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana official IPL finals ticket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp