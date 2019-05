By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds brought much needed relief from the soaring temperatures in several parts of southern districts of the State on Saturday.

While most parts of Hyderabad experienced thundershowers accompanied by high-decibel thunder and lightning and heavy winds for a few minutes, there was not much rain in the city till 10 pm.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 8 millimeter rainfall was recorded at Khairatabad and Ameerpet.