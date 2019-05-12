Home States Telangana

Two girls from TS tribal hamlet to climb MT Bhagirathi II

The Adventure Club of Telangana State is going to flag off its 4th expedition to commemorate the Telangana State formation day that is on June 2.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Adventure Club of Telangana State, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that encourages and takes up adventure sports and mountaineering expeditions, is going to flag off its 4th expedition to commemorate the Telangana State formation day that is on June 2.

As a part of this expedition, for the first time, two tribal girls from Asifabad district will be scaling Mount Bhagirathi II, in a team of six. Both the girls, Madavi Kanni Bai and Madavi Kalpana are Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) supervisors in Utnoor. 

K Ranga rao, team leader of the expedition said, “We had first spotted both of them when they participated in one of our rock climbing workshop.

"Since then we have been training them for over two years now for this expedition. Grit and strength is in-built in the both girls, as part of their job, they travel at least 48-50 Kilometer to rural areas to check on tribal hamlets and their welfare.”

Both the women are being sponsored by ITDA for the entire expedition trip. 

