Coalition of regional parties no longer means instability: TRS

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Coalition politics has matured in India, and several regional parties forming government no longer means instability at the Centre, a key TRS leader said Monday ahead of Lok Sabha poll results next week.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K T Rama Rao, the number two in the party led by his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), said it is now "the turn" of regional parties, especially those who belong to neither camps -- UPA and NDA.

"They (those not aligned with UPA and NDA) are the ones who are going to be key decision-makers in terms of formation of the next government," KTR, as he is referred to by many, told PTI in an interview.

"That is becoming more and more evident as each and every phase (of elections) is completed. We have always said neither the Congress nor BJP will get majority on their own; it is regional parties, which are going to be key decision-makers in respect to formation of next government," he said.

According to him, what KCR has been been saying in recent times -- that TRS will have a very important, very decisive role in Delhi -- is turning out to be true.

KTR said it is increasingly clear that neither of the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- will have absolute majority on their own, and "that's definite".

"In coalition politics, especially the strong regional parties who are much more connected to grassroots, much more connected to aspirations of the people. Their voice is being heard," he said.

It is important that the voice of regional outfits is heard in Delhi, because national parties have all along been very "Delhi-centric"; regional parties on the contrary have been very focused, very attached (to their States) and connected to grassroots, according to him.

"Coalition politics has certainly matured in India. Several regional parties coming together does not mean instability anymore; We have to wait and see how things shape up after May 23 (the day LS poll result are declared)," KTR said.

Non-Congress, non-BJP regional parties are going to win a significant number of Lok Sabha seats.

"Therefore, we have to wait and see how things unfold after May 23", he said.

The TRS, he said, is in touch with leaders of several non-Congress, non-BJP parties and "all of that will come to the fore after May 23."

"After May 23, you will see a lot of political developments; so let's hold our horses. In fact TRS is watching every thing closely", KTR added.

TRS has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties since last year.

Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, and reports suggested the TRS is projected to do well in the elections, which took place on April 11.