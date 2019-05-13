Home States Telangana

Coalition of regional parties no longer means instability: TRS

TRS working president KTR said it is increasingly clear that neither of the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- will have absolute majority on their own, and 'that's definite'.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD:  Coalition politics has matured in India, and several regional parties forming government no longer means instability at the Centre, a key TRS leader said Monday ahead of Lok Sabha poll results next week.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K T Rama Rao, the number two in the party led by his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), said it is now "the turn" of regional parties, especially those who belong to neither camps -- UPA and NDA.

"They (those not aligned with UPA and NDA) are the ones who are going to be key decision-makers in terms of formation of the next government," KTR, as he is referred to by many, told PTI in an interview.

"That is becoming more and more evident as each and every phase (of elections) is completed. We have always said neither the Congress nor BJP will get majority on their own; it is regional parties, which are going to be key decision-makers in respect to formation of next government," he said.

According to him, what KCR has been been saying in recent times -- that TRS will have a very important, very decisive role in Delhi -- is turning out to be true.

KTR said it is increasingly clear that neither of the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- will have absolute majority on their own, and "that's definite".

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"In coalition politics, especially the strong regional parties who are much more connected to grassroots, much more connected to aspirations of the people. Their voice is being heard," he said.

It is important that the voice of regional outfits is heard in Delhi, because national parties have all along been very "Delhi-centric"; regional parties on the contrary have been very focused, very attached (to their States) and connected to grassroots, according to him.

"Coalition politics has certainly matured in India. Several regional parties coming together does not mean instability anymore; We have to wait and see how things shape up after May 23 (the day LS poll result are declared)," KTR said.

Non-Congress, non-BJP regional parties are going to win a significant number of Lok Sabha seats.

"Therefore, we have to wait and see how things unfold after May 23", he said.

The TRS, he said, is in touch with leaders of several non-Congress, non-BJP parties and "all of that will come to the fore after May 23."

"After May 23, you will see a lot of political developments; so let's hold our horses. In fact TRS is watching every thing closely", KTR added.

TRS has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties since last year.

Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, and reports suggested the TRS is projected to do well in the elections, which took place on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Federal Front Third front regional parties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp