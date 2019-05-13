Cops detain 15 Dargah Jihad O Shahadat activists in Amberpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 15 members of Dargah Jihad O Shahadat (DJS) were picked up by the police on Sunday after they tried to offer prayers near a place of worship that was demolished by GHMC in Amberpet for road widening a week ago. They were detained and shifted to the police station for gathering without taking permission.

The issue started on Saturday, when DJS chief, Abdul Majid, along with other leaders such as Shaik Saifullah Khaled, Salahuddin Affan and Mohammed bin Omer were taken into preventive custody for declaring that they would offer namaaz peacefully at the demolished site of Masjid-e-Khana at Amberpet. Following which, on Sunday, scores of youngsters tried to march towards the site while shouting slogans. The Commissioner’s Task Force team who were at the site since morning stacked the youngsters into police vans and took them off to an undisclosed location. Present on the ground was Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) D S Chauhan, who directing others.

Speaking to the Express, Chauhan said, “There was no disturbance near the site and everything was peaceful. We dispersed wherever people were gathering.” He said that sloganeering was happening away from the site and the people were picked up for restoring peace.

On Saturday, when the posters of DJS meeting was being circulated, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked whether permission was taken for the event. Following that, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar issued a statement saying, “No unlawful gathering shall be allowed at Amberpet, particularly in and around the area, where there was a law and order situation on last Sunday.”