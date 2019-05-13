Home States Telangana

Cops detain 15 Dargah Jihad O Shahadat activists in Amberpet

On Saturday, when the posters of DJS meeting was being circulated, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked whether permission was taken for the event.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cops detain 15 Dargah Jihad O Shahadat activists in Amberpet.activists who attempted to enter the disputed land at Amberpet in Hyderabad, being whisked away by police, as a preventive measure on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 15 members of Dargah Jihad O Shahadat (DJS) were picked up by the police on Sunday after they tried to offer prayers near a place of worship that was demolished by GHMC in Amberpet for road widening a week ago. They were detained and shifted to the police station for gathering without taking permission.

The issue started on Saturday, when DJS chief, Abdul Majid, along with other leaders such as Shaik Saifullah Khaled, Salahuddin Affan and Mohammed bin Omer were taken into preventive custody for declaring that they would offer namaaz peacefully at the demolished site of Masjid-e-Khana at Amberpet. Following which, on Sunday, scores of youngsters tried to march towards the site while shouting slogans. The Commissioner’s Task Force team who were at the site since morning stacked the youngsters into police vans and took them off to an undisclosed location. Present on the ground was Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) D S Chauhan, who directing others.

Speaking to the Express, Chauhan said, “There was no disturbance near the site and everything was peaceful. We dispersed wherever people were gathering.” He said that sloganeering was happening away from the site and the people were picked up for restoring peace.

On Saturday, when the posters of DJS meeting was being circulated, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked whether permission was taken for the event. Following that, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar issued a statement saying, “No unlawful gathering shall be allowed at Amberpet, particularly in and around the area, where there was a law and order situation on last Sunday.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dargah Jihad O Shahadat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp