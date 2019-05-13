Home States Telangana

Is the Telangana government going easy on speed governors in commercial vehicles?

Besides this, the question of overworked drivers also comes as it is a well known that the drivers are forced to take repeated trips.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two bus accidents in the last one week by long-distance private buses originating from Hyderabad, which happened in Kurnool and Krishna districts has re-opened the discussion on overspeeding private buses. The two incidents left 14 dead and over 30 injured after the buses belonging to private travel agencies were possibly driving at non-permissible speed limits.

Experts opine that the only way to curtail this menace is by installing speed governors in private buses, a practice which is not being followed in TS. “RTC buses have been asked to fit speed governors. The State government must take a serious view about this and pass a rule to affix speed governors in private buses as well,’’ Vinod Kamula, Chief Functionary of Indian Federation of Road Safety," said.

The rationale behind the need for such a device is the fact that it is impossible to regulate speed by imposing fees in national and state highways as it would require CCTV cameras and sensors on these long stretches. However, speed governors can substantially increase travel time, making private buses undesirable for inter-state travel. “The company often forces us to complete a trip in 17-18 hrs. However, getting out of the city itself takes at least one hour. Then there are several RTA  checks which further delays. There is no alternative other than driving at 80-90 speed,” a caretaker on a Kerala-bound bus said.

Besides this, the question of overworked drivers also comes as it is well known that the drivers are forced to take repeated trips. “Even though there are two drivers, one will take the vehicle from Hyderabad to Kochi in 18 hrs. On reaching the destination,  they get just 2 hrs of rest, and restart their journey back in the same bus to Hyderabad via Bangalore and may drive up to Kurnool which makes their total driving time to 24 hrs,” added another caretaker. It also raises a concern about the condition of the buses for such long hours of travel. Meanwhile, officials note that there is no provision in the State motor vehicles or in Central laws to instal speed governors and on the other hand, some buses do not come with provision to fit them. “There is no such provision to enforce buses to fit speed governors so we can’t mandate them,”  C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner of TS RTA, said.

Death toll rises to 16

The death roll in the ghastly road accident at Veldurthi rose to 16 after one of the injured persons died while undergoing treatment at the Kurnool Government General Hospital in the small hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Venkatramudu, resident of Ramapuram village, in Vaddepalli mandal. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the hospital with grief-stricken families of the deceased along with villagers who gathered at the hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Speed Governors in Vehicles Bus Accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp