LAC MLC byelections: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announces names of candidates

Patnam Mahender Reddy, Pochampalli Srinivasa Reddy and Thera Chinapareddy to contest from Ranga Reddy, Warangal and Nalgonda constituencies respectively

Published: 13th May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over B-form for MLC bypolls to Pochampalli Srinivasa Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bringing an end to days of suspense, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cleared the names of TRS candidates for three MLC seats from Local Authorities Constituencies (LAC) for which byelections would be conducted on May 31.

As was expected, the chief minister cleared former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s name for Ranga Reddy (LAC), party senior leader Pochampalli Srinivasa Reddy for Warangal and Thera Chinapareddy for Nalgonda.

Though Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s name was originally considered for the Nalgonda seat, Rao is learnt to have fielded Chinapareddy after the former expressed his desire to be sent to the legislative council from the MLAs’ quota

The chief minister finalised the names after holding discussions with ministers Eatela Rajender, Ch Malla Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivasa Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali. 

Of the three seats, two fell vacant after Patnam Narender Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Council following their election to the Kondangal and Munugodu Assembly segments. The third seat became vacant after Konda Murali resigned after he defected to the Congress from the TRS. Congress to release candidate list soon

The Congress party, infamously known to delay its announcement of candidates, are yet again at the tail of the race. Sources said that the party would announce its candidate list on Monday for the Local Authority Constituency MLC byelections. The deadline for nominations for the polls is on May 14.    

The party was previously pulled for releasing their candidate list late, even by their own supporters and cadre, as it reduced the time for campaigning. After a meeting held on Saturday to discuss and decide on their candidates, it seems that the party leadership continues to be in a fix.

It is learnt that for the Warangal MLC seat, the party is considering Venkatrami Reddy. He was denied the MLA ticket in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Konda Murali, who had resigned from the same Warangal MLC seat is lobbying hard for the Congress ticket this time.

Reportedly, the candidature of Komatreddy Rajgopal’s wife K Lakshmi has almost been finalised. That being said, names of TPCC chief’s wife N Padmavathi and Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy have also been doing the rounds. Reportedly, for Ranga Reddy MLC seat, Rammohan Reddy and Gaddam Prasad are being considered.

