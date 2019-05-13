Mass funeral of bus crash victims held

Jogulamba Gadwal By

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: A pall of gloom descended on Ramapuram village of Jogulamba-Gadwal on Sunday as hundreds of grief-stricken people gathered to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of 14 persons who were killed in a road accident near Veldurthi of Kurnool on Saturday.

The district administration made arrangements for the mass funeral and the families of the victims, along with relatives and villagers, gathered at the site.

The decision of mass funeral was taken with the consent of the families, it is learnt. The district administration has also arranged drinking water, a medical team and police personnel to ensure a peaceful burial. The revenue dept gave `10,000 to each family of the victims along with 20 kg of rice and 1 kg of pulses. Since MCC is in force, none of the officials could announce anything for the families. But Alampur MLA VM Abraham pacified the protestors saying that the govt would take steps to ensure a good future for the children and affected ones of the victims.

Former minister DK Aruna, along with BJP Nagarkurnool MP candidate Bangaru Sruthi, on Sunday visited the family members of the 16 victims who lost their lives in the accident.