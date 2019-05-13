Home States Telangana

Mass funeral of bus crash victims held

The district administration made arrangements for the mass funeral and the families of the victims, along with relatives and villagers, gathered at the site.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The families of the deceased, and others, stage a protest at Raichur road in Santhinagar on Sunday | Express

By Jogulamba Gadwal
Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: A pall of gloom descended on Ramapuram village of Jogulamba-Gadwal on Sunday as hundreds of grief-stricken people gathered to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of 14 persons who were killed in a road accident near Veldurthi of Kurnool on Saturday.

The district administration made arrangements for the mass funeral and the families of the victims, along with relatives and villagers, gathered at the site.

The decision of mass funeral was taken with the consent of the families, it is learnt. The district administration has also arranged drinking water, a medical team and police personnel to ensure a peaceful burial.  The revenue dept  gave `10,000 to each family of the victims along with  20 kg of rice and 1 kg of pulses. Since MCC is in force, none of the officials could announce anything for the families. But Alampur MLA VM Abraham pacified the protestors saying that the govt would take steps to ensure a good future for the children and affected ones of the victims.

Former minister DK Aruna, along with BJP Nagarkurnool MP candidate Bangaru Sruthi, on Sunday visited the family members of the 16 victims who lost their lives in the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bus Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp