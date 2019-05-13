Post Hajipur horror, RTC buses to ply in 40 villages

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Not many days have passed since police had unearthed the dead bodies of three teenage girls, who were brutally raped and murdered in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri’s Hajipur village. The village’s lack of bus connectivity, reportedly, aided the accused in trapping the victims.

In the wake of the horrors, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the Warangal region is planning on launching their services in 40 villages that currently have no bus connectivity.

According to RTC officials, as many as 162 villages in Warangal have no bus services. In the whole of the region, about 996 plies on a daily basis to various destinations.

Buses would soon start plying to and from Wajjedu Venkatapuram, Kaleshwaram and Gundala in Jangaon district, according to official sources.