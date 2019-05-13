SCT police constable exam on May 19

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) officials have uploaded hall tickets in their official portal for final written test of SCT drivers and SCT police constables exam to be held on May 19.The officials on Sunday said that all the eligible candidates for the recruitment to the posts of SCT PC drivers and SCT PC mechanics were informed that their hall tickets for final written examinations (FWEs) can be downloaded from 8 am on May 14 till 12 midnight on May 18 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP seeks EC ban on Kamal Hassan over his 'Godse a Hindu terrorist' remark
Novak Djokovic reinforces top place in ATP rankings
Airtel offers HDFC Life Insurance cover with Rs 249 plan
'China will be hurt very badly': Trump warns Xi Jinping against new tariffs
There cannot be any reservation in qualifying examinations, says Supreme Court