SCT police constable exam on May 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) officials have uploaded hall tickets in their official portal for final written test of SCT drivers and SCT police constables exam to be held on May 19.The officials on Sunday said that all the eligible candidates for the recruitment to the posts of SCT PC drivers and SCT PC mechanics were informed that their hall tickets for final written examinations (FWEs) can be downloaded from 8 am on May 14 till 12 midnight on May 18 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in.