SSC results to be out today

HYDERABAD: The results of the SSC examination will be announced on Monday morning, and students can check them on the website bse.telangana.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has developed an app, ‘TSSSCBOARD’, for students to register their grievances. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or from the link available on the Board of Secondary Education website. Students can log in to the app using their registration number and date of birth.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP seeks EC ban on Kamal Hassan over his 'Godse a Hindu terrorist' remark
Novak Djokovic reinforces top place in ATP rankings
Airtel offers HDFC Life Insurance cover with Rs 249 plan
'China will be hurt very badly': Trump warns Xi Jinping against new tariffs
There cannot be any reservation in qualifying examinations, says Supreme Court