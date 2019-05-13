SSC results to be out today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results of the SSC examination will be announced on Monday morning, and students can check them on the website bse.telangana.gov.in. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has developed an app, ‘TSSSCBOARD’, for students to register their grievances. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or from the link available on the Board of Secondary Education website. Students can log in to the app using their registration number and date of birth.