Third front talks: KCR, DMK chief MK Stalin to meet in Tamil Nadu on Monday

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will discuss various possibilities of formation of the next Central government with DMK chief MK Stalin when he meets him in Chennai on Monday.

Rao, after clearing the names of candidates for the byelections of three MLCs from Local Authority Constituencies, left for Tiruchy in a special flight on Sunday.

The TRS supremo will visit the Srirangam temple on Monday morning, and proceed to Chennai to continue his talks with parties that are primarily opposed to the BJP.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting was unlikely to take place as Stalin was busy campaigning for the by-polls to four Tamil Nadu Assembly seats scheduled for May 19.

The DMK sources also claimed that Stalin was not keen to meet with KCR as it would have led to a scenario of the party abandoning its alliance with the Congress.

For one, Stalin was the first regional leader to pitch for Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. Any meeting with KCR could risk creating a rift in the alliance.

Also, DMK may have to rely on support from the Congress’ eight MLAs if it gets an opportunity to form a government in Tamil Nadu after the results of the by-polls to 22 Assembly seats are announced.

The DMK has 88 seats at present. Even if it wins all 22 seats, it will still have only 110 seats and so the support of the Congress and IUML (with one seat) will be essential to form a government.

Rao recently held talks with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on the possible contours of the next dispensation and what role the parties sharing the same wavelength of the TRS could play in its emergence.

Vijayan is not only opposed to the BJP, but also the Congress.