Council bypolls: Congress names its candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party finalised its candidates for the byelections to three Legislative Council seats on Monday. Komatireddy Lakshmi Reddy will be the candidate from Nalgonda Local Authorities’ Constituency, Enugula Venkatram Reddy from Warangal and Kommareddy Uday Mohan Reddy from Rangareddy seat.

The elections to these three Local Authorities’ Constituencies have been scheduled for May 31 Byelections at two constituencies were necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MLCs Patnam Narender Reddy (Rangareddy) and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (Nalgonda) as they had been elected as MLAs. At the third seat, it was due to Konda Muralidhar Rao (Warangal) having to vacate it after he left TRS to join Congress.

It may be noted that Nalgonda candidate Lakshmi is the wife of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

TRS candidates file nominations

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders, former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, T Chinnappa Reddy, and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy filed their nominations from Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Warangal Local Authorities’ Constituencies respectively in the State Legislative Council. As many as 10 candidates are in the running at Warangal. Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17. Polling will be held on May 31 from 8 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on June 3.