Heatwave likely in Telangana, warns IMD

HYDERABAD: AFTER a small break, the State is likely to face another bout of heatwave from Wednesday. According to the forecast by IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over isolated pockets in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda. On Monday, heatwave prevailed in isolated places in Nagarkurnool and other places.