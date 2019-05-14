Hyderabad woman stuck in Saudi Arabia for 2 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Talabkatta resident Ghousia Begum has been stuck in Saudi Arabia for the last two months after she was allegedly cheated by fake travel agents in the city. Ghousia was approached by a Riyadh resident, for a job.

“Since she did not have her passport, the agents got her a fake one. She is treated very badly their and want to come back to India,” said her sister. “We want the Indian Embassy to rescue her as soon as possible" she added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, claim that they are looking into the matter and would revolve it soon.