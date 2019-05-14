Home States Telangana

Jagtial on top for third time in row

The pass percentage of the district touched a whopping 99.73 per cent, with the girls outshining the boys once again.

District Collector A Sharath, DEO S Venkateshwarlu and others celebrate Jagtial’s performance | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: For the third consecutive time, Jagtial district has bagged the top position in the SSC 2019 results declared on Monday. The pass percentage of the district touched a whopping 99.73 per cent, with the girls outshining the boys once again. Among the 13,162 candidates who passed the exam in the district, 6,695 were girls and 6,467 boys. It may be mentioned that a total of 13,197 candidates from the district had appeared for the SSC examination, which was held in March 2019.

District Collector A Sharath and District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu, along with numerous teachers, celebrated the victory at the Collectorate by cutting a cake.On the occasion, however, the role of the district collector’s Punaruttejam (re-encouragement) initiative and the subsequent action plan in ensuring the said victory is not to be ignored.

What is Punaruttejam?

Aiming at 100 per cent results in the SSC examination, District Collector A Sharath had taken up a special initiative in the district called ‘Punaruttejam’. Under the programme, they monitored and dealt with issues like the shortage of teachers on war footing. Regular special classes were conducted for the students, and even snacks were offered to the students during exams.Speaking to reporters, the Collector expressed his happiness on the occasion and appreciated the district’s teachers and students for their hard work.

