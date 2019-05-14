Konda Pochamma works: Farmer tries to kill self

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Mild tension prevailed at Mamidyala village in Siddipet district on Monday morning when a farmer D Kanakaiah of the village attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. The incident led to protest by several others farmers with police resorting to lathi charge and arresting the protestors.

It all happened when a large contingent of police descended on Kanakaiah’s farm on Sunday morning enabling the contractor to take up Konda Pochamma reservoir works despite stay orders by the court.

Villagers tried to obstruct the works but, police didn’t let them come anywhere near the work site resulting in road block by the farmers for some time. As it was late on Sunday night, farmers have decided to gather on Monday morning and decide their future course of action.

However, on Monday morning, Kanakaiah, who has seven acres of land in Mamidyala village, and was depressed with officials forcibly continuing works in his land attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in his farm. He was immediately shifted to Gajwel government hospital.

Villagers in large numbers gathered at Gajwel hospital and police tried to shift Kanakaiah to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad which led to a heated argument between the farmers and the police. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd which led to tense situation.

Meanwhile, Siddipet district Congress president and former MLA T Narsareddy and Mamidyala Congress leader P Srinivas Goud rushed to Gajwel hospital on receiving the information but were arrested by the police.

Narsareddy was shifted to Doultabad police station where he staged a dharna protesting his illegal arrest. Later he was released but the former MLA launched a hunger strike at his residence.

Gajwel Circle Inspector P Prasad said 16 people were taken into custody as a precautionary measure to avoid law and order problem after the suicide attempt of a farmer but they were later let off. The CI said initially Kanakaiah was shifted to Gandhi hospital but was later shifted to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that some of the farmers from Mamidyala village approached the High Court demanding compensation to their lands for Konda Pochamma project as per Land Acquisition Act 2013. The Court after hearing their plea had directed the government not to continue any project work in their lands.

When the police was trying to shift the farmer, Ksanakaiah, who attempted suicide to another hospital, villagers in large number started gathering out the hospital. This eventually led to a heated argument between the farmers and the police