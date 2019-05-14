Home States Telangana

Opposition parties meet Telangana Governor over Ambedkar statue issue 

All parties demanded that the statue be installed by the government at the same place from where it was removed, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters here.

Published: 14th May 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

The statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Jawaharnagar dump yard after it was taken down by the GHMC on Saturday |Express

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Congress, BJP, TDP and other opposition parties in Telangana Tuesday met Governor ESL Narasimhan and raised the issue relating to a statue of B R Ambedkar allegedly being carried in a garbage truck here last month.

Though the government made some statements, it has not taken up any corrective measures, he alleged.

The Governor and the state government should respond on the issue, BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said.

The government took action on people like drivers, but the names of officials and leaders behind the incident should be made public, TDP state president L Ramana said.

Criminal cases should be slapped on such people and arrested, he said.

An Ambedkar statue, removed by the civic staff after being installed here without permission, was allegedly carried in a garbage truck and found damaged following which two people, including its driver, were arrested last month, police had said.

 

