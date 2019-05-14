Revenue Dept employees call for comprehensive land survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) on Monday demanded that the State government’s proposes ‘Conclusive Title Act’ be implemented only after a comprehensive survey of lands is taken up in the State. TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary M Narayana Reddy submitted a memorandum to this effect to the State government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma.

TRESA claimed that if the Act is implemented before lands in the State are surveyed, it would lead to new problems. “First, conduct a comprehensive survey of lands across the State. Only then should you implement the Conclusive Land Title Act,” TRESA requested the Chief Advisor.

‘Smaller holdings’

The TRESA leaders said land holdings in the State were becoming smaller by the year due to distribution of assets among family members.

“The new accounts are not in tune with existing land records. There has been no survey in the Telangana region for the past 70 years, thus the names of actual land owners do not match with the ones available in the records,” they said.

This mismatch is leading to law and order problems in the State, TRESA added.TRESA also requested the government to strengthen the Revenue Department so that they serve the people in a better way.

KCR’s love-hate relationship with Dept

The Telangana Revenue Employee Services Association has also asked the government to strengthen the Revenue Department. It may be recalled the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier proposed to scrap the department altogether, saying there was too much corruption and it needed an overhaul