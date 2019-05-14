Spike in SSC results raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 8.65 per cent spike in the SSC results has raised a few eyebrows too. Some are of the claim that the jump could not have been caused by inflation of marks in the aftermath of the bungling in Intermediate results since the evaluation was over by then. However, there are a few who allege that the brilliant show put up by the students could not have been possible without some amount of fudging.

In view of the huge row triggered by the goof-up in the results of the Intermediate exams, the education department had issued instructions that result of students who failed in one subject or marked absent were thoroughly checked.

“The DEOs had instructed all teachers in spot valuation centres to ensure that all such students who had secured 20-25 marks should be given extra and made to pass. This was done to ensure more students passed and an Intermediate-like fiasco could be averted,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali, Telangana Private Teachers Forum.

He attributed the delay in releasing the results this year to this. Last year, the results were announced on April 28. Ali added that this will only create more problems as there are chances that these students would be held back later in the Intermediate.

In a bid to ensure that the declaration of the SSC results do not result in anything untoward, the department has also instructed all schools to conduct counselling for students and parents to boost their morale and thereby prevent suicides by students.

Geetha Kumari, a private school teacher said that while pre-results counselling was a damp squib in most schools, not much can be expected from post-result counselling either. “Today, most schools are lauding their students who have scored 10 CGPA, when they should be focusing on those who failed or didn’t perform well,” she said.

Against all odds

Despite a genetic defect that left him visually impaired since birth, Rithvik Ram from Slate the School in Abids, has secured 9.65 GPA in the SSC exam. “I have scored well, but could have done better if I had not lost marks in second and third languages. Though the scribe provided by the Board of Secondary Education was good, he made a few spelling mistakes. I lost some marks due to this,” he told Express.

Rithvik is now faced with another problem. He wants to take up MPC in Intermediate. But since there is no provision to offer a scribe for practical examinations, he has been warned that he will end up losing marks. “I have decided that I will take up MPC anyway. I will fight the government if I need to but I won’t let anything stop me.”