Home States Telangana

State shines, but Hyderabad worst performer

From being at the 25th place among 31 districts in 2018, Hyderabad has fallen to the 31st position in the State this year.

Published: 14th May 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Class 10 students of Sri Chaitanya School at a press meet in Hyderabad | sathya keerthi

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A marked 7.11 per cent improvement in its pass percentage notwithstanding, Hyderabad fared poorly in the SSC 2019 results and has earned itself a place at the bottom of the list.  

From being at the 25th place among 31 districts in 2018, it has fallen to the 31st position in the State this year. The city secured a pass percentage of 83.09 in 2019 in comparison to 75.98 in 2018 and 73.26 in 2017.

Though the district has been improving its performance, Hyderabad failed to make a mark for itself in the SSC results.Districts like Vikarabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubad and Adilabad -- all of which had been below Hyderabad in their performance last year -- have fared better than the city this time, despite their limited facilities.

The education department officials have attributed this to the poor show by private schools in the district.
“The pass percentage in government schools have improved by 12 per cent and that of private ones by 7 per cent. Of the 1,300 private schools in Hyderabad, barely 300 schools have managed to get a pass percentage that is close to the State average. Private schools have dragged Hyderabad to the last spot,” said B Venkata Narasamma, DEO Hyderabad. She went on to add that, from the ensuing academic year, the focus was going to be on private schools too.

However, the performance of the government schools in the district is not exceptional -- only two students from government schools have secured 10 GPA this year. This, however, is an improvement from last year, when there was not even a single 10 GPA scorer. The number of 9.8 GPA  scorers has also witnessed a rise from three to eight this year. In total, 5,816 or 82.93 per cent students from  the government schools have passed, as against the 52,598  or 83.06 per cent from private schools.

As many as 25 government schools have secured 100 per cent pass percentage. Meanwhile, with 89.69 per cent, government schools in Himayatnagar turned out to be the top performers, followed by Saidabad and Ameerpet at 89.52 per cent and 88.71 per cent respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp