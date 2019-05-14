State shines, but Hyderabad worst performer

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A marked 7.11 per cent improvement in its pass percentage notwithstanding, Hyderabad fared poorly in the SSC 2019 results and has earned itself a place at the bottom of the list.

From being at the 25th place among 31 districts in 2018, it has fallen to the 31st position in the State this year. The city secured a pass percentage of 83.09 in 2019 in comparison to 75.98 in 2018 and 73.26 in 2017.

Though the district has been improving its performance, Hyderabad failed to make a mark for itself in the SSC results.Districts like Vikarabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubad and Adilabad -- all of which had been below Hyderabad in their performance last year -- have fared better than the city this time, despite their limited facilities.

The education department officials have attributed this to the poor show by private schools in the district.

“The pass percentage in government schools have improved by 12 per cent and that of private ones by 7 per cent. Of the 1,300 private schools in Hyderabad, barely 300 schools have managed to get a pass percentage that is close to the State average. Private schools have dragged Hyderabad to the last spot,” said B Venkata Narasamma, DEO Hyderabad. She went on to add that, from the ensuing academic year, the focus was going to be on private schools too.

However, the performance of the government schools in the district is not exceptional -- only two students from government schools have secured 10 GPA this year. This, however, is an improvement from last year, when there was not even a single 10 GPA scorer. The number of 9.8 GPA scorers has also witnessed a rise from three to eight this year. In total, 5,816 or 82.93 per cent students from the government schools have passed, as against the 52,598 or 83.06 per cent from private schools.

As many as 25 government schools have secured 100 per cent pass percentage. Meanwhile, with 89.69 per cent, government schools in Himayatnagar turned out to be the top performers, followed by Saidabad and Ameerpet at 89.52 per cent and 88.71 per cent respectively.