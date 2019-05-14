Technical glitches continue to haunt RTA network

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is Road Transport Authority staring at a crisis with outdated technology? A week after a technical glitch brought down the common server linked to RTA offices across the State, yet another snag on Monday left all 2,000 appointments cancelled.

The incident played out from the morning hours, when the storage device of the server threw up issues and rebooted itself, losing all the data on those who had booked appointments on Monday. All transactions of both private and commercial vehicles were affected and were transferred to Tuesday.

The issue left several appointment seekers restless and angry. “I had taken a leave, just to get the vehicle registration done and now they have postponed my appointment to tomorrow. This is highly unprofessional. They did not even communicate it to us properly and we had to wait in the sun, hoping it would be rectified,” a citizen said.

According to officials, the disruption in service happened due to the memory space of the storage device being merely 5 Terabyte. In reality, the storage space required for the seamless operations should be 21 Terabyte, making the existing storage short by over 3 times.

“It was a hardware issue and the storage space rebooted itself as the memory was full. This is why all the data with regard to appointments was lost,” C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner, said.

The acute shortage of memory space has now left the department asking for sanctioning of more storage space. According to officials, several letters seeking the same have already been written and are waiting for confirmation. Till then they are using some temporary arrangements to make do with the quantum of data generated daily.

Meanwhile sources said that the problem has been persisting since a week and that a complete breakdown was long due. “When we enquired why the systems were not working, they said it was network issue. At the end of it all, it is we who are suffering due to these problems,” said an applicant.