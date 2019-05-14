VTADA staff, son held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE chief planning officer of Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority (VTADA) in Rajanna-Sircilla district and his son were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths in Hyderabad for accepting a bribe of `6.50 lakh in return for granting an approval for a layout.

The accused Thorupunoori Laxman Goud was arrested by the ACB officials at GMC Balyogi Paryatak Bhavan, Begumpet, while his son Rohith was caught red-handed at the accused officer’s residence at Koti while accepting the bribe.“Laxman Goud had accepted the bribe amount through his son Rohith from the complainant Javvaji Sampath, a real estate businessman to process files pertaining to Rudravaram,” the ACB sleuths said.