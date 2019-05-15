AIMIM politicising mosque issue: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and former MLA G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday claimed the AIMIM party was politicising the incident wherein a mosque located in Amberpet had allegedly been razed a few days ago. Accusing AIMIM chief of stirring tensions, Reddy said the incident had caused a lot of trouble in an otherwise peaceful place.

Reddy said that there was never a mosque in the region. He claimed that during former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s regime, 50 per cent of the said land had been cut to make way for road widening. “There are three people who owned that (private) land. All of them received `80 lakh each. The GHMC paid `2.5 crore in total,” said Reddy.

Reddy asked if rightful compensation had been paid to owners of the land, so that a flyover could be built, why was there an issue.