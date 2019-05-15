Congress changes Rangareddy candidate at eleventh hour
The Congress party made a last-minute change to its list of candidates for the upcoming byelections to three Local Authorities’ Constituencies to the Legislative Council.
Published: 15th May 2019 09:37 AM | Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:19 PM
After delaying the initial announcement of names for a long time, on Tuesday, the party said it would not field Uday Mohan Reddy from Rangareddy and instead go with Kommuri Pratap Reddy. The party believes Pratap Reddy will be a tougher opponent to TRS’ Patnam Mahender Reddy, a former minister who lost his seat in the Assembly elections in December 2018. Pratap Reddy owns several educational institutions in the State.
Uday Mohan Reddy is a close confidant of Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, while Pratap Reddy has been a former legislator. The other two candidates, Nalgonda’s Komatireddy Lakshmi (wife of Munugode MLA K Rajagopal Reddy) and Warangal’s Venkatram Reddy, will remain in the fray.