ECI announces byelection to MLC seat vacated by Mynampally Hanmanth Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has issued the schedule for the conduct of elections to one more seat in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday. The election was necessitated following the resignation of MLC Mynampally Hanmanth Rao, who was elected under MLAs’ quota. Mynampally resigned as an MLC on December 11, after he was elected as an MLA from Malkajgiri Assembly segment on a TRS ticket. Hanmanth Rao’s term, if he continued, would have expired in March 2023. The election notification will be issued on May 21 and the last date for filing of nominations is May 28. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 31