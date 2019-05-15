Telangana MLC bypolls: TRS candidates file nomination papers twice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 36 candidates have filed their nominations for elections to three Local Authorities’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council. TRS candidates, Patnam Mahender Reddy (Rangareddy), Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) and Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), filed their nomination papers for the second time on Tuesday; they had filed once on Monday as well.

A total of 25 candidates have filed their nominations from Warangal, five from Nalgonda and six from Rangareddy. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17. Polling will be held on May 31, from 8 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on June 3.

At Warangal, some candidates who have filed nominations are P Srinivas Reddy (TRS), BS Naik (TRS rebel), Vemula Swapna (TRS rebel), E Venkat Ram Reddy, T Ravinder (Congress) and Chelpuri Venkanna (BJP). At Rangareddy, P Mahender Reddy (TRS), Konnareddy Uday Mohan, Pratap Reddy Komari, Challa Narsimha Reddy (Congress) and Jajula Bhaskar (Shramajeevi Party) are in the fray. At Nalgonda, T Chinnapa Reddy (TRS), Bolla Karunakar and Komatireddy Laxmi (Congress) have filed their papers.