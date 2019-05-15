Home States Telangana

MPTC, ZPTC elections pass off peacefully

The results of the ZPTC, MPTC ordinary elections will be declared on May 27, once the Lok Sabha election results are over.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Two elderly women display their inked fingers after casting their votes in Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third and last phase of elections to Zilla Parishad (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats concluded peacefully on Tuesday. The election was notified for 160 ZPTCs and 1,708 MPTCs. Even before the votes were cast,  one ZPTC and 63 MPTCs had been elected unanimously.

The results of the ZPTC, MPTC ordinary elections will be declared on May 27, once the Lok Sabha election results are over. Polling was held in 9,494 polling stations across parts of the State, reporting a healthy voter turnout of 77.81 per cent.

According to date released by the State Election Commission, a total of 46.49 lakh votes were cast on Tuesday. Of them, 23.51 lakh were women, while 22.97 were men. It may be noted that women voters have outnumbered their male counterparts in all three phases of the local body polls.

Voting got over an over early at Maoist violence-affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mancherial district. Booths at these places were opened at 7 am and closed at 4pm, an hour earlier than in other places.

Voters had lined up early in the day, forming long queues even before the booths were opened.
Elderly votes were taken into the booths in wheelchairs arranged by the district administrations. Medical teams were also set up at all places in order to deal with any possible emergency owing to the hot weather.
The State police department implemented Section 144 near polling stations to prevent any untoward incident. All these arrangements ensured the polling was peaceful.

Meanwhile, in Chinchelpet village of Nawabpet mandal, Vikarabad district, the Assitant Electoral Officer complained of heart pain whilst on polling duty. He was urgently taken to a nearby private hospital by the police.

At Gandipally village of Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district, the people boycotted the polls in its entirety. The villagers, around 200 of them, claimed the polling station in their village had been shifted more than 5km away to the gram panchayat headquarters.

An hour earlier  

Voting got over an hour early at Maoist violence-affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mancherial districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MPTC ZPTC Hyderabad Local elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp