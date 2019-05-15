Panic in IBM as Hyderabad techies ‘sacked’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several IT professionals from multinational company IBM’s Hyderabad campus have reportedly been laid off over the last week, sparking panic among thousands of other employees. The jobs impacted were allegedly mid-level roles of developers, testers and tech leads in the software services division.

These employees were said to be part of a larger group of about 300 professionals in the firm, from cities like Bengaluru, who were laid off without notice. The Forum for IT (ForIT), a union of IT professionals, while making these allegations, said, “We are in touch with some professionals who were laid off without any prior notice. It has caused them extreme mental stress.” The union couldn’t confirm how many people were laid off in Hyderabad but is trying to get more information and approach the labour department.

The company reportedly justified the layoffs, saying they were done “to pioneer new high-value services”, and this was “in line with IBM’s strategy”. However, when Express sought confirmation from IBM on the same, officials refused to comment. Employees from the company’s software division in Hyderabad too failed to verify the news.

“We have not received any such information. However, if we receive complaints, we would swiftly look into the matter,” said R Chandrashekar, joint commissioner, Rangareddy zone, Department of Labour. IT sources said attrition levels have been high this season.