Telangana power sector staff help restore 537 electric poles in Odisha

HYDERABAD: The efforts of around 1,000 employees of TS power utilities to restore power in Fani-hit Odisha are yielding desired results. Following a request by the Odisha government, the Telangana government had sent power employees to Odisha.

According to TS Transco officials, the restoration works were taken up in the vicinity of state capital Bhubaneswar. As on Tuesday, 34 km length electrical lines were laid and power supply was restored.

The cyclone wreaked havoc in many areas in the State. Several electric poles were uprooted while wires got snapped leading to disruption of power at several areas.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded positively and directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao to help Odisha in restoring the power supply. On May 7, around 1,000 TS power utility employees went to Odisha in special vehicles along with materials.

"Our employees took up various works including clearing fallen trees, lifting and erecting the uprooted electric poles. They also laid new power transmission lines. Works are going at brisk pace," TS officials said. The SPDCL superintending engineer L Gopaiah is overseeing the restoration works in Odisha.

Around 34 km stretch of damaged lines was restored so far and 537 electrical poles were erected. TS employees also restored 74 transformers and power supply was restored in Bhubaneswar and Puri districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated the power sector employees who were involved in restoration works in Odisha.

TS Transco CMD Devulapally Prabhakar Rao also congratulated the employees for their efforts in restoring power even in unfavourable conditions.