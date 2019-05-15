Toddler electrocuted after touching live wire in Vikarabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler playing outside his house got electrocuted after touching a live wire of an electric motor in Vikarabad district on Tuesday. The incident happened around 8.30 am, when B Virat, who had just started walking, was playing in the verandah. His mother, Swapna, was busy with household chores at their residence in Tarigoppula village of Dharur mandal.

On hearing a scream, Swapna ran out to find her child unconscious. The boy was rushed to hospital, but declared brought dead. The police visited the spot and said the boy was electrocuted, possibly due to a loose contact in the wiring of an electric motor, used to pump water to the agricultural fields.

This was the second death in the family, as last year, Swapna and her husband B Raju lost their elder daughter, then two years old, to an illness.