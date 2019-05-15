Home States Telangana

Yemeni student in Hyderabad cheats couple from his country of  Rs 5 lakh

Eventually, they noticed Abdo had misguided them, and approached the police.

Published: 15th May 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Abdo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the language barrier faced by a Yemeni couple in the city for cancer treatment, a Yemeni youngster studying here cheated them to the tune of Rs 5 lakh. The Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested the youngster, identified as Khwaid Muwad Galal Abdo.

According to the police, Abdul Nasin Oteyan Nayan, 68, from Yemen, was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer, and came to India with his wife Azhar Mohd Ali, on hearing that treatment was relatively cheap here. They landed in Mumbai a few weeks ago and soon learnt that treatment there was beyond their budget.

Helpless, Abdul took to Facebook, seeking cheaper options. The accused, Abdo, a PG student at Osmania University, noticed the post and got in touch with Abdul.

He convinced them to come to Hyderabad, saying he would help, and also arrange accommodation for them. Trusting Abdo, Abdul and Ali landed in Hyderabad in the first week of May. Abdo took them to a flat he arranged in Banjara Hills. When he was about to drop them off at a hospital in Banjara Hills, they expressed their helplessness in communicating, as they didn’t know Hindi or English.

Seizing the opportunity, Abdo offered to help them for Rs 1,000 per day. He got Abdul admitted, and told them the treatment would cost Rs 3.5 lakh. But the couple ended up spending Rs 7.65 lakh, apart from the money they gave Abdo for other expenses.

Got in touch through Facebook

The accused got in touch with the cancer patient after seeing the latter’s post on Facebook, seeking cheaper treatment options. He convinced him to come to Hyderabad and promised to also arrange accommodation

TAGS
Yemeni couple Cheated Fraudster

