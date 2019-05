By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Wednesday claimed State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was not furnishing necessary information to explain how polling percentage during the Lok Sabha elections had recorded a massive spike at the eleventh hour.

Reddy, speaking at a press conference, said, “We feel something wrong was done and the CEO’s office is trying to cover it up. We had written a letter to him on May 7, but we are yet to get a reply.”