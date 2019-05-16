Home States Telangana

Globarena software causing problems during re-verification of results too

Each answer booklet has 25 pages and even if a student has used only a couple of pages in the booklet, scanning has to be done for the whole booklet, making it a tedious task.

Students, board exam result

Students checking result at a school. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision to involve Globarena Technologies in the process of recounting and revaluation of 3.85 lakh students is likely to prove costly to the Intermediate Board. Highly placed officials in the board told TNIE that errors continue to crop up in the software being used by the firm. There were discrepancies in the fee paid by the students for recounting and revaluation.

“If a student paid a fee for three subjects, the website recorded that he paid for only 2 subjects. This is similar to what happened last year at the time of payment of exam fee for Inter public exam,” the official said.

Though the three-member committee, set up to probe the controversy, also mandated the  Centre for Good Governance ( CGG) and another private agency Datatech Methodex Noida to process results simultaneously , the official said that fee payment is the first step in data collection and if that goes wrong the purpose of having a third party to simultaneously assess answer scripts serves no purpose. BIE officials eventually had to manually verify the fee particulars of all students.

With the HC directing the Board to upload answer scripts of all students and release the RC/RV results simultaneously, officials rue that there is no respite for them. “We were ready to release result on Wednesday. And so far we have completed scanning of nearly 50 per cent of all papers. Today itself we scanned 5,000 papers. We have tough days ahead with the remaining papers to be scanned in 12 days,” he said.

Further, BIE has also expressed concern over the need of a database that will support the huge content and not crash when 8.70 lakh students visit it to check their answer scripts. When contacted, Globarena CEO VSN Raju denied any problem with the software. “There were no glitches and entire process was completed 10 days ago,” he pointed out.

Comments

