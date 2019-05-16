Gold rings of accused go missing from jail

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A remand prisoner’s gold rings have gone missing, that too, from a place one would least expect — a safe room in Nalgonda district jail. The prisoner in question is Tirunagaru Shravan, one of the accused in the caste killing of 24-year-old Pranay, a Dalit man, in Miryalaguda. Shravan is also the brother of Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, the key accused in the horrific murder that shook the State in 2018.

The curious case of the missing gold rings came to light on Wednesday, after District Jail Superintendent Krishnamurthy filed a complaint at the One Town Police Station late on Tuesday night, following which DIG (Prisons and Correctional Services) Saidaiah visited the jail for an inquiry.

The prison officials were reportedly unable to find the rings when Shravan came to the district jail to collect his belongings, after he and his accomplices were granted conditional bail by Telangana High Court on April 26.

During the inquiry, DIG Saidaiah questioned the officials who had been on duty in the property room for the last few months. Numerous other prison staff have also been questioned.

Speaking to media persons after initial probe, DIG disclosed that three gold rings worth `70,000 have gone missing from the property room in total.