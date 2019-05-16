Home States Telangana

Gold rings of accused go missing from jail

During the inquiry, DIG Saidaiah questioned the officials who had been on duty in the property room for the last few months. Numerous other prison staff have also been questioned.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A remand prisoner’s gold rings have gone missing, that too, from a place one would least expect — a safe room in Nalgonda district jail. The prisoner in question is Tirunagaru Shravan, one of the accused in the caste killing of 24-year-old Pranay, a Dalit man, in Miryalaguda. Shravan is also the brother of Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, the key accused in the horrific murder that shook the State in 2018.

The curious case of the missing gold rings came to light on Wednesday, after District Jail Superintendent Krishnamurthy filed a complaint at the One Town Police Station late on Tuesday night, following which DIG (Prisons and Correctional Services) Saidaiah visited the jail for an inquiry.

The prison officials were reportedly unable to find the rings when Shravan came to the district jail to collect his belongings, after he and his accomplices were granted conditional bail by Telangana High Court on April 26.

During the inquiry, DIG Saidaiah questioned the officials who had been on duty in the property room for the last few months. Numerous other prison staff have also been questioned.

Speaking to media persons after initial probe, DIG disclosed that three gold rings worth `70,000 have gone missing from the property room in total.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp