HC directs BIE to announce results on May 27

HYDERABAD: Taking into consideration the submissions of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Telangana, that it has completed re-verification of marks of the students who have failed in the examination held in February this year, a vacation bench of High Court on Wednesday directed BIE to announce the results on May 27 and to upload all the answer scripts of the students on its website.

Further, considering the petitioner’s plea of impleading Globarena Technologies company as one of the respondent to the case, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther issued notices to the company to respond on the PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities relating to intermediate examination results.

The petitioner alleged that the students have failed due to faulty software used by the Intermediate Board for uploading the answer sheets and sought for re-evaluation of answer scripts of all the students who allegedly failed in the examination and for placing the answer scripts of those students who have committed suicide before the court for examination and for taking action against the erring persons responsible for the present situation.

When the matter came up for hearing, special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the re-tallying and re-verification of answer scripts of 3.2 lakh students who have allegedly failed in the examination was completed and that the result would be declared on May 16. Answer scripts of all the students who appeared for the examination would be uploaded by May 27 to facilitate the students to download the same thereafter from the official website of BIE.

The bench directed the board to declare the results and to upload the answer scripts of the students by 5 pm on May 27 and posted the matter to June 6 for further hearing.

HC’s response on request to declare 2nd year results

Meanwhile, petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy urged the court to issue directions to the board to declare the results of second year intermediate at an early date to facilitate students for pursuing higher studies. Declining to consider the plea of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench said that the issue would become more complicated if the board was directed to segregate answer scripts of the second year students at this stage. There was a need to give sufficient time to BIE to complete its task properly