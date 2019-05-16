HC grants relief to directors of Sujana Group firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to three companies belonging to Sujana Group of industries, including Bharani Commodities, BRS Enterprises and VS Ferrous Enterprises of the city, a vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax and other authorities concerned not to take any coercive action against the directors of these companies unless a notice under Section 73 (1) or 74 (1) of the CGST Act, 2017 was served to them and their reply was considered and disposed of.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was passing the interim order in the petitions filed by Bharani, BRS and VS Ferrous companies challenging the constitutional validity of the powers bestowed on the concerned authorities

After hearing the case, the bench directed the concerned authorities not to take steps against the petitioners unless a notice was issued to them under the Act 2017.

The bench issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to May 29 for further hearing.