HC rejects urgent hearing in TV9 case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to V Ravi Prakash, who was removed as chief executive officer of TV9 channel, the vacation Bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of his counsel to hear the petition filed in the form of lunch motion, challenging the cases registered against Ravi Prakash by the police under Section 154 CrPC.

The Court made it clear that there was no urgency in hearing the case.The Bench said there is no need to urgently hear the petition and that it would be heard next month, after summer vacation. Prakash’s counsel then told the court that there is scope for arrest of the petitioner in the two FIRs registered by the police.

The Bench suggested the petitioner could have filed the anticipatory bail petition in such circumstances, and adjourned the case to June.

Cops seek warrant

With Ravi Prakash having failed to appear for questioning, Cyberabad police have decided to approach the court for an arrest warrant. Due to his non-appearance, he can be arrested under provisions in the CrPc.

Actor Shivaji, an alleged conspirator, too failed to appear before police. The third alleged conspirator, Murthy, appeared before police a few days ago.