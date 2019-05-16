Monsoon running late, may reach TS by end of June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala six days late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but it is yet to be seen how long it would take to reach Telangana. The IMD on Wednesday said the onset of monsoon in Kerala would be on June 6.

“It usually takes 10 days for the Southwest monsoon to reach Andhra Pradesh, and about 15-18 days to reach Telangana from Kerala,” said IMD’s director general of meteorology Dr KJ Ramesh. This means the monsoon might set in over Telangana around June 21.

“A variety of factors affect the progress of the monsoon... Sometimes, changes in wind patterns in Rayalaseema cause a delay in the monsoon reaching Telangana,” said head of IMD Hyderabad’s forecasting division Dr K Nagaratna.

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad on Wednesday warned that heatwave conditions would prevail in most parts of all districts till Sunday.